Andhra Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas tests positive for coronavirus

Srinivas had recently accompanied Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the Brahmotsavam held in Tirupati.

Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas Rao has tested positive for the coronavirus. According to officials, he was admitted in a hospital as a precautionary step and his health condition was normal.

"Rao tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday evening. He is admitted in a hospital and everything is normal," an official confirmed to IANS.

Doctors performed 10 to 15 tests on the minister to check his health condition, all of which returned normal. Vellampalli decided to go for tests after experiencing mild symptoms a few days ago. "He is doing absolutely fine," said the official.

Rao was busy monitoring the situation after the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple chariot blaze in Antarvedi in East Godavari district.

Later, he was busy with the Brahmostavams held by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Tirupati. According to reports, Vellampalli would be staying away from his scheduled official meetings and programmes, adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines. However, the Minister's office has not yet given any formal statement in this regard.

With Vellampalli testing positive for the coronavirus, concerns are being raised as he accompanied Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other senior officials in the recently-held Brahmotsavam in Tirupati.

Earlier this month, State Minister for Tourism Avanthi Srinivas and his son tested positive for the virus. At the time, he had announced that he would stay away from official programmes till he recovered.

Several public representatives in both the Telugu speaking states have tested positive for the virus and have recovered as well. Earlier in August, state Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh had tested positive for the virus while state Deputy CM Amjad Basha and his family members tested positive in July. Both of them recovered later.

Earlier this month, Tirupati MP Balli Durga Prasad succumbed to a cardiac arrest after getting COVID-19. Durga Prasad's was the first death of a high-profile politician in the state of Andhra Pradesh due to the pandemic.