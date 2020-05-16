Andhra DSP Krishna Varma found dead under suspicious circumstances

Police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

news Crime

Srikakulam Deputy Superintendent of Police (special branch) Krishna Varma was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Friday at his residence in Visakhapatnam. According to police, the DSP was found lying on the floor when his wife and son returned from the hospital. The DSP’s son had some health issues for which they went to the hospital, leaving the DSP at home.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Muvvala Vani Palem (MVP) police station, the death could have taken place between 10.30 am and 1.30 pm on Friday.

Police were alerted around 2 pm. MVP police have registered a case of suspicious death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Some reports suggest that the DSP may have died by suicide.

Describing the crime scene, MVP Circle Inspector Shanmuka Rao said, “It looks like the DSP fell down from the stool while tying a clothesline inside the house. Also, there's a mark of the rope on the neck.”

“We are investigating the matter. Only after an investigation can we determine if the death was a suicide,” he added.

His body has been shifted to King George Hospital for autopsy. Police said Varma was on leave for the past few days owing to his health condition. He was also suffering from a lung illness. The DSP’s elder son in Chennai.

According to reports, Krishna Varma started his career as an Inspector of Police at the Three Town police station in Vizag. Before being transferred to Srikakulam, he served as the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Vizag.