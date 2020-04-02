Andhra Deputy CM denies visit to Jamaat event, warns of legal action against fake news

The Minister issued a clarification, stating that he had visited New Delhi for an update on the state's resolution on 4 percent reservation for Muslims in Andhra.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha denied that he visited Tablighi Jamaat event at Delhi's Nizamuddin during his March 2 visit to New Delhi. The minister's clarification comes in the wake of some media reports that he had visited Markaz.

Late on Tuesday, the Minister issued the clarification, stating that he had visited the national capital to know about the case pertaining to 4 percent reservation for Muslims in the state.

"I stayed at the AP Bhavan in the capital and returned. I met the Chief Minister the next day and participated in cabinet meeting on March 4," he said.

The minister alleged that media reports are misleading and aimed at maligning the state government. He said he will take legal action in the matter.

Last week, Guntur East MLA Mohammed Mustafa on Sunday tested negative for the coronavirus, in a huge relief for the local administration. The legislator from the ruling YSRCP was shifted to an isolation ward on Saturday after his brother-in-law tested positive for the coronavirus.

It has come to light since, that the YSRCP leader's brother-in-law had attended the Nizamuddin event.

In a video released to the public, Mustafa said, "My brother-in-law went to Delhi. I did not know when he went and when he came back. As soon as I heard that he was showing symptoms, I was the first person to ask him to get admitted and tested."

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in the state climbed to 111 with 67 testing positive on Wednesday, at a time when things appeared to be well under control with only a handful of cases reported, mostly of foreign returnees, in the first fortnight.

