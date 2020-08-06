Andhra colleges to open from October 15: CM Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan held a review meeting on higher education in the state on Thursday.

news Education

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that colleges in the state are to open on October 15. It is however not clear if colleges will have only online classes. The decision was announced after a review meeting held by the CM on higher education in the state, on Thursday. It was also decided that as announced earlier, the various CETs (Common Entrance Tests) for admission into various undergraduate and postgraduate courses which have been postponed due to the pandemic must be conducted in September.

Several other key decisions from the meeting were also announced in a release from the CMâ€™s office. CM Jagan said that the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in the state must increase, as the government is adopting various welfare schemes for students, like the fee reimbursement scheme and Vasathi Deevena (assistance for mess and hostel fees).

The GER in the state, which is 32.4 % at present, must be increased to 90 %, Jagan said.

He also said that the curriculum of various courses must be redesigned. The government has already announced that degree students in the state will have a 10-month apprenticeship period in their courses from the coming academic year. Jagan said that in addition to the apprenticeship, there will be a year of skill-development training, and the course will be then considered an honours degree.

However, the additional year will be optional for students. Students will be able to choose between a regular degree and honours degree at the time of admission.

B Tech degrees will also include an apprenticeship component, and students who earn 20 additional credits will receive an honours degree.

Jagan also said that teaching methods in colleges must change.

The governmentâ€™s Nadu-nedu program â€” which aims at infrastructure revival in educational institutions and hospitals â€” will be carried out in old medical colleges to conduct repairs at a cost of Rs 6,000 crore, he said.

Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Committee Chairman Justice Vangala Eswaraiah, and Special Chief Secretary (Higher Education) Satish Chandra were present at the meeting and reportedly said that Jaganâ€™s vision for education policy is in line with the new National Education Policy which was recently released by the Central government.

Officials also declared that new universities will be set up in Vizianagaram and Prakasam districts, and a tribal university will be set up in Paderu region of Visakhapatnam district.