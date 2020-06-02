Andhra CM Jagan to visit Delhi, expected to meet Union Home Min Amit Shah

Jagan is also likely to meet Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss Polavaram and other irrigation projects.

news Politics

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit the national capital on Tuesday to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others to discuss various issues, including Polavaram and other irrigation projects, official sources told PTI. They said the chief minister will leave for Delhi at 10 am in a special flight.

Jagan is expected to meet Amit Shah as well as Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. He may also meet other cabinet ministers, the sources added.

They said Jagan is likely to discuss the over-stressed financial situation of the state government with Shah and seek funds. He is expected to brief the Home Minister about the COVID-19 situation in Andhra Pradesh and other pending matters.

The Chief Minister is also expected to raise Polavaram and other pending irrigation projects with the Water Resources Minister. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been embroiled in a controversy over irrigation projects on the Krishna river. Earlier, based on a complaint from Telangana, the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) had directed the Andhra Pradesh government to halt the expansion of the Pothireddypadu canal to draw water from the Srisailam reservoir, till the requisite appraisals were given by the KRMB, the Central Water Commission and the apex council.

On the other hand, Godavari and Krishna River Management Boards have also asked Telangana to refrain from going ahead with new projects until approval was given by the apex council.

CM Jagan had last met Amit Shah in February, when he reportedly sought his help in getting the Parliamentâ€™s nod to the Disha Act, or the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks to have more stringent punishment for cases of violence against women. The Act provides for a court verdict to be delivered within 21 days in rape cases, mandatory death penalty for such crimes and an increased jail term for sexual offences against minors.

Jagan had also reportedly sought help in getting the Centreâ€™s approval for the state governmentâ€™s decision to establish three capitals in Amaravati, Vizag and Kurnool.

Jagan recently completed one year of his term as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.