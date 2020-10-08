Andhra CM Jagan to launch Vidya Kanuka scheme to reduce dropout rates

Under the scheme, academic and stationary kits will be distributed to Class 1-10 students in state-run schools.

news Education

In a move to reduce the additional burden on parents, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led government is set to launch the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka (Jagananna Education Gift) scheme on Thursday. The scheme is aimed at distributing academic and stationary kits to Class 1-10 students in the state-run schools.

Under the scheme, a kit comprising three pairs of uniform, one pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, prescribed text books and notebooks, a belt along with a school bag will be given to students. The kit will get the student fully prepared for the new academic year.

While the launch was postponed multiple times due to various reasons, the government has finally decided to go ahead on Thursday.

Under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Over 42 lakh kits would be distributed across the state at an estimated cost of Rs 650 crore. The kits will bring relief to parents and will motivate them to send their children to school and continue their education.

The government believes that the scheme will improve the standards of education and reduce the dropout rate. The Chief Minister will formally launch the scheme at Punapadu government school in Krishna district. According to officials, the new scheme will strengthen the enrollment rate in government schools.

Officials said they have ensured full transparency in the purchase of material which has undergone reverse tendering and e-procurement to ensure that there is no scope for corruption.

Earlier in January this year, with an amount of Rs 6,455 crore, the YS Jagan's government launched the ambitious Jagananna Ammavodi (Jagananna Mother's Lap), a direct cash transfer scheme to encourage women to send their children to schools.

Under this scheme, a cash amount of Rs 15,000 is transferred to the accounts of eligible women parents as an incentive for sending their children to private and government schools.