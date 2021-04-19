Andhra cancels exams up to class 9, SSC exams to be held as per schedule

As per the schedule, the SSC exams are slated to be held from June 7 to June 16.

The Andhra Pradesh government announces holidays for the students of classes 1 to 9 in the state, announcing that the academic year has ended. It was also clarified that there won't be any further examinations for these classes. However, there is no change in the SSC exam schedule for students and the exams would be conducted as per the schedule slated from June 7 to June 16.

The announcement was made by Andhra Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh while speaking to the media. It was also clarified that the end of the academic year would be applicable to all the management schools and detailed instructions would be given by the government regarding the same soon.

While commenting on the conduction of the examinations for the SSC and intermediate, the minister said that they would like to go forward with the already released schedule of the examinations by taking the necessary precautions against the COVID-19.

“SSC and Intermediate exams would be conducted by taking the necessary precautions such as maintenance of social distancing and wearing of masks by the students. There won't be any change in the previously released schedule,” added the Minister.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring telugu state of Telangana has announced that examinations for their SSC and Intermediate stands cancelled in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the second wave of the pandemic. Earlier it was also announced that CBSE has also cancelled the exams for the class 10 students.

Similar requests have also been pouring in for the Andhra Pradesh government. TDP leader, Nara Lokesh has sent an official representation to the government requesting to cancel the exams in view of the COVID-19.

In his letter he mentioned that “ More than 15 lakh of our students will be writing these exams in May and June- a huge risk to undertake in the shadow of a fast- rising second wave. Instead of a wait and watch policy, AP must set an example in prioritising the health of its students and society above all else.”