Andhra cabinet reshuffle expected, Governor accepts resignation of 2 ministers

The development comes as the Revenue and Animal Husbandry Ministers got elected to the Rajya Sabha recently.

news Politics

The resignations of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister & Minister for Revenue, Stamps & Registration Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, and Minister for Animal Husbandry Mopidevi Venkata Ramana were accepted by the Governor.

The Raj Bhavan on Monday issued a press communique on the matter. It said, "On the advice of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, the Governor has been pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Sri Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Deputy Chief Minister & Minister for Revenue, Registrations & Stamps and Sri Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, with immediate effect.”

These portfolios will be held by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for a brief period. The development has come as the duo got elected to Rajya Sabha recently, both had earlier tendered their resignations in July first week.

Subhash Chandra Bose and Venkata Ramana will be taking oath of Rajya Sabha membership on July 22, according to sources, along with industrialists Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Parimal Nathwani.

The development may result in a minor reshuffle of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's cabinet later in the week.

Reports suggest that Ramachandrapuram MLA Ch Venugopala Krishna and Palasa MLA Sidiri Appala Raju, are likely to be chosen to succeed Bose and Venkata Ramana.

Both leaders hail from backward communities. The decision will be made to balance the equations within the cabinet based on the last year’s performance of the both MLAs in the assembly as well as outside.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP has also finalised the names of a woman Muslim candidate Zakia Khanum from Kadapa district and a Scheduled Caste leader Moshen Raju from West Godavari, for two vacant Legislative Council seats to be nominated by the Governor.

According to sources, a formal notification in this regard would be issued soon.

(With inputs from agency)