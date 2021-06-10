Amul ad celebrating Dhanush's character in ‘Jagame Thandhiram’ wins the internet

Dairy brand Amul, which is known for using pop- culture references and word play in its advertising, posted a ‘Jagame Thandhiram’ themed cartoon on June 9.

Flix Kollywood

Dairy brand Amul is well-known for incorporating pop-culture references in its cartoons, as a form of advertising. On Wednesday, Amul put out a cartoon recreating a scene from actor Dhanush’s upcoming gangster drama Jagame Thandhiram. This came as a surprise, not only to the makers of the film, but also to fans. The post recreates a scene from the song ‘Rakita Rakita’ where Suruli (played by actor Dhanush) is seen breaking into a celebratory dance.

The Amul cartoon too manages to capture the celebratory spirit, except both the people in the image are seen holding buttered slices of toast, and contrary to our assumptions, OTT in Amul’s ad refers to ‘Over the toast’ instead of ‘Over-the-top' content. Several people online appreciated the smart reference and word play and also applauded the brand for turning the spotlight on south Indian films.

Much like social media users, OTT platform Netflix too enjoyed the ad. Responding to the cartoon, Netflix tweeted on Thursday: “The hype for #Suruli just got bigger and butter.” Jagame Thandhiram is all set for its release on Netflix on June 18. Ahead of this, makers of the movie have been promoting the movie and fans have expressed their excitement for its digital premiere.

The hype for #Suruli just got bigger and butter https://t.co/HeJKnZHxv4 June 9, 2021

Earlier, the gangster drama got its own Twitter emoticon based on the lead character Suruli. Making it the second Kollywood film of 2021 to receive this, after Vijay’s Master. The movie also became the talk of the town, after a Twitter Spaces session on June 7 that featured the film’s director and lead actor, among others, saw over 17,000 listeners tuning it at one point, reportedly becoming the highest attended Spaces session so far.

Director Karthik Subbaraj, actor Dhanush, composer Santhosh Narayanan, along with others who are part of the project like Arivu and Vivek, participated in the Spaces session on Twitter which was hosted by stand-up comedian Alexander Babu.

Based in Madurai and London, the Karthik Subbaraj directorial stars actors Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo, Sanchana Natarajan, Joju George and Kalaiyarasan, among others.