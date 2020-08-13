Ammonium Nitrate from Chennai reaches Hyderabad, the hub for explosives manufacture

A Hyderabad-based company had bought the ammonium nitrate in an e-auction before the lockdown but could not transport it due to restrictions.

The controversy surrounding the presence of ammonium nitrate in Chennai may have finally settled down with a Hyderabad-based explosives company, Salvo Explosives and Chemicals Pvt Ltd, deciding to bring the substance to its warehouse in Telangana. The company had bought the ammonium nitrate in an e-auction before the lockdown but could not transport it due to restrictions.

The company’s warehouse is located in Ankireddypalli in Keesara mandal in the outskirts of Hyderabad. The first consignment has already reached Hyderabad and the rest are on their way. While everyone deemed the quantity of the ammonium nitrate as massive, a senior official in the explosives department revealed that much higher quantities of ammonium nitrate are imported to Hyderabad on a monthly basis for the production of explosives. The company that has brought the ammonium nitrate from Chennai, generally makes use of double the quantity of the chemical for its manufacturing process.

A powerful explosion due to ammonium nitrate stored at Beirut port in Lebanon on August 4 killed over 200 people and injured more than 5,000 besides causing widespread devastation in the Lebanese capital.

Speaking to TNM, SM Kulkarni, the Deputy Chief Controller for Explosives with the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) said, “Hyderabad is the hub for explosives manufacturing companies. There are 12 licensed companies that are manufacturing explosives in Hyderabad and they fulfil almost 90% of the country’s requirements. These are used in various industries like quarries and mines. Construction companies into tunnelling and making canals also use explosives.”

The explosives companies in Hyderabad usually get their requirement of ammonium nitrate from the Visakhapatnam, Chennai or Kolkata ports. They are imported in very large quantities as it is the main raw material in explosives manufacture.

When asked if it is safe to store such large quantities of ammonium nitrate, Kulkarni said, “These licensed companies have their store houses in the outskirts of the city, far away from residential areas. They are stored safely and all safety requirements are strictly followed. PESO carries out regular compliance checks.”

Meanwhile, the Governor of Telangana, Tamilsai Soundararajan, had taken to Twitter to voice her concern about the safety of the citizens of Hyderabad in regards to ammonium nitrate being shifted to the city.



