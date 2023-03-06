Amitabh Bachchan sustains injuries during ProjectK shoot in Hyderabad

The shoot has been indefinitely postponed until he recovers, the actor shared on his blog.

Flix Tollywood

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan sustained injuries while shooting for his upcoming movie ProjectK, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The actor said on Sunday, March 5, that he sustained a broken rib cartilage and muscle tear while shooting for the movie. The shoot has been indefinitely postponed until he recovers, the actor shared on his blog.

“In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage (sic),” Amitabh said. He added that he was immediately shifted to the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad where he received treatment, following which he was flown back to his home in Mumbai. He also said that it will take a few weeks for the injuries to heal. “So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs,” he said in his statement. He further added that he is currently on bed rest.

Amitabh has also asked his fans and well wishers not to meet him at the Jalsa Gate. “It shall be difficult or let me say .. I shall be unable to meet, the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening .. so do not come .. and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming ..All else is well,” he said. The actor usually meets with fans every Sunday at the gates of his residence, ‘Jalsa’.

ProjectK is directed by Tollywood filmmaker Nag Ashwin, who is known for his previous films including Mahanati, which starred Keerthy Suresh and Dulquer Salman in the lead. This is Amitabh Bachchan’s second Telugu film after co-starring in Chiranjeevi’s 2019 film Sye Raa Narasimhareddy.

Watch a sneak peak video that was released by ProjectK here: