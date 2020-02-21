Amit Shah to hold pro-CAA rally in Hyderabad on March 15, Pawan Kalyan may share stage

The police permission for the event was granted on Thursday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address a massive pro Citizenship Amendment Act public meeting in Hyderabad on March 15. The police permission was granted for the event on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in the city, Telangana BJP President K Laxman said, "The Union Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to address a massive public meeting in favour of CAA on March 15."

He said that in a bid to counter the alleged false propaganda by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party and AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), “the BJP will rely purely on facts”.

He alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao implements welfare schemes and announces pay revision for government employees only during elections.

According to Laxman, the financial position of the state is in dire straits with Rs 3 lakh crore debt, which was making it bankrupt.

Some reports suggest that actor-politician and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan may also share the stage with Amit Shah. If this happens, it will be the first time that the two leaders address an event together, since the two parties forged an official alliance in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh last month.

The meeting by Amit Shah comes as several people in Telangana, including Hyderabad, have strongly opposed the CAA in protest meetings and public gatherings, including some led by Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Just earlier this week, the Telangana government decided to pass a resolution against the controversial CAA in its Legislative Assembly, joining the ranks of several other states who have done so already.

Appealing to the Centre against the discrimination on the basis of religion in granting citizenship, KCR said that the resolution would be passed during the upcoming Budget session.

Earlier in the month, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) adopted a resolution against the CAA, making it the country's first civic body to do so.

