With schools across the country starting online classes for students to study from their homes, the demand for study and writing essentials, stationery, laptops, etc has been increasing steadily.
In a bid to cash in on this emerging market trend, Amazon India has announced the launch of â€˜School from Homeâ€™ store.
This store, Amazon India says, has products curated for study and writing essentials such as stationery, laptops, tablets & pcs, headsets & speakers, printer and home furnishing, among others to help parents, teachers and students.
Recent search trends on Amazon.in show a surge in search for work and school from home products such as 1.7X increase in headphones and earphones, over 2X increase for laptops & tablets, nearly 1.2X increase for stationery. It has also seen over 2X increase for mouse & keyboards, 1.3X increase for printer, over 3X increase for routers and 2.5X increase for study tables.
Therefore, Amazon India says that the â€˜School from Homeâ€™ store on Amazon.in has been created basis this insight to simplify the shopping experience for parents.
Amazon is offering a host of offers and deals on â€˜School from Homeâ€™ essentials such as textbooks and study guides, stationary, writing essentials, laptops, tablets & pcs, keyboard & mouse, headsets & speakers, printer and home furnishing like cabinets, bookshelves, study lamps, among others.
Earlier, Amazon India told TNM that it saw 1.5x the demand for furniture as compared to the pre-lockdown period, as customers searched for ergonomic furniture to set-up a comfortable workspace at home. Work & study from home furniture such as study tables, chairs and laptop desks have seen the highest surge with over 2X increase in sales, Amazon India said.