Amazon, Uber offer ride upgrades for Prime members in India

The offer can be availed by simply connecting the Amazon Pay wallet on Uber and using it for booking trips.

Extending its collaboration, tech giant Amazon and ride-hailing platform Uber on Wednesday announced complimentary ride upgrades to UberPremier at the price of UberGo for 3 trips per month for Prime members in India. As part of the existing Amazon-Uber association, Prime members will also be able to avail of a 20 per cent discount up to Rs 60 valid for three trips per month, on Uber Auto, Moto, Rentals, and Intercity. Both these offers can be availed by simply connecting the Amazon Pay wallet on Uber and using it for booking trips.

"It is Amazon Prime's constant effort to provide exceptional value to our Prime members to make their everyday experiences better, be it with free fast delivery, exclusive shopping, entertainment, or ad-free music," Akshay Sahi, Director - Prime and Delivery Experience, Amazon India, said in a statement.

"We recognise that Prime members are always on the go, and with this association, they can enjoy even more comfort and convenience on their travel with Uber," Sahi added.

With travel opening up and near-complete recovery across various travel use cases, the offer is designed in a way to help Prime members and make travel rewarding for them. "Our association with Uber is built on the common mission to deliver customer-backward digital solutions and facilitate a convenient journey," said Vikas Bansal, Director, Amazon Pay.

"We will continue to innovate and create such seamless experiences across a variety of use cases, including the current offers for our valued Prime members. This is another step in our quest to simplify the daily lives of our customers and drive adoption for Amazon Pay at large," Bansal added.

In February 2021, Uber and Amazon Pay came together to install 40,000 plastic screens in Uber Autos across seven Indian cities in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Jaipur.