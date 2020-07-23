Amazon Pay forays into insurance, offers car and bike policies in partnership with Acko

Customers can now visit the Amazon Pay page or search on the Amazon mobile app or the mobile website to buy car and bike insurance in a few easy steps.

Amazon Pay marked its foray in the insurance space by offering two and four-wheeler insurance policies, in partnership with Acko General Insurance Ltd. Customers can now purchase insurance in less than two minutes with no paperwork. Prime members get extra benefits including additional discounts.

The experience of buying insurance has been made easy by Amazon Pay in partnership with Acko, by providing simple and easy to understand purchase journey that facilitates customers to buy insurance effortlessly in a few easy steps. This coupled with services like hassle-free claims with zero paperwork, one-hour pick-up, 3-day assured claim servicing and 1 year repair warranty - in select cities, as well as an option for instant cash settlements for low value claims, makes it beneficial for customers, Amazon Pay said in a statement.

Customers can buy Auto Insurance from the Amazon Pay page or just search for it. They can get a quote for their car or bike’s insurance in a few simple steps by providing basic details. Additionally, they can select from a list of add-ons like zero-depreciation, engine protection, and more. Customers can pay using Amazon Pay balance, UPI, or any saved card and the policy will be in their email inbox in less than 2 minutes. A copy of the policy can also be downloaded from Your Orders page.

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Bansal, Director & Head of Financial Services Amazon Pay India said, “Our vision is to make Amazon Pay the most, trusted, convenient and rewarding way to pay for our customers. Delighted by this experience, there has been a growing demand for more services. In line with this need, we are excited to launch an auto insurance product that is affordable, convenient, and provides a seamless claims experience.”

Varun Dua, CEO, Acko General Insurance said, “We are happy to partner with Amazon Pay to offer an auto insurance proposition that has been designed with the customer at the centre. Through this product, we aim to deliver a superior consumer experience right from purchase to claims by making it more affordable, accessible and seamless. This launch also marks an important milestone in our successful partnership with Amazon and we are excited about the journey ahead.”