Amazon India expands â€˜Amazon Flexâ€™ delivery program to over 35 cities

Launched in June 2019 in India allows individuals to create their own work schedule and earn Rs 120 to Rs 140 per hour by delivering Amazonâ€™s packages.

Amazon India has announced the expansion of the Amazon Flex delivery program to more than 35 cities in the country. The global delivery program launched in June 2019 in India aims at creating part time work opportunities where individuals can create their own work schedule and earn Rs 120 to Rs 140 per hour by delivering packages to Amazon customers.

Amazon said in a statement that the expansion of the program will help scale Amazon Indiaâ€™s delivery capability at a time when customers across the country continue to depend on Amazon Indiaâ€™s services to have their products delivered safely at their doorstep.

â€œOver the last one year we have received an overwhelming response for the Amazon Flex program from thousands of individuals who have benefited by delivering to Amazon customers. Amazon Flex partners enjoy the part time opportunity to earn more, especially at this time when the country is economically recovering from the impact of the nationwide lockdown. As we continue to scale and further grow the program to more than 35 cities across the country, Amazon Flex will add tremendous value in serving our customers so they can stay home and practice social distancing." said Prakash Rochlani, Director, Last Mile Transportation, Amazon India said in a statement.

Since its launch in June 2019, the Amazon India claims that the program has created opportunities for students, homemakers and individuals who are looking to supplement their income by delivering Amazon packages during their spare time. Interested delivery partners can sign up, choose their own schedule, and deliver packages using the Amazon Flex app.

Amazonâ€™s safety measures will be extended to those on the program as well. These include the close to 100 significant process changes in Amazonâ€™s fulfilment network for the safety of its people during this pandemic.

The preventive measures include mandatory face covering, increased frequency and intensity of cleaning at all sites including regular sanitization of frequently touched areas, thermal screening of every Flex partner, and awareness-building among associates including Amazon Flex partners on safety requirements around hand-washing and hand sanitization.