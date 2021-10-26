Amala Paul announces her production banner on birthday

Featuring Amala Paul in the lead, ‘Cadaver’ will be the first film bankrolled by the production banner.

Flix Cinema

On the occasion of her birthday, actor Amala Paul took to social media on Tuesday, October 26 to announce that she has forayed into film production. She also unveiled details about the first movie that is going to be bankrolled by her production banner, which is named Amala Paul Productions. Titled Cadaver, the film will feature Amala Paul in the lead as a police surgeon who takes charge as the investigating officer in the film. She also unveiled the first-look poster of Cadaver on Tuesday.

Recounting her 12-year-long career in the film industry, Amala noted that she is ready to venture into a new line of work: producing films. “I've been in the industry as an actress for 12 years,144 months, and 4380 days. It's been such an enriching and rewarding 12 years I've now grown wings to venture into a new line of work. I'm starting my very own production house. It goes without saying, I can bank on each and everyone one of you to support me with this venture. Taking baby steps into this new vertical with Cadaver; A forensic thriller with a police surgeon as the investigating officer,” the tweet read.

Cadaver is directed by Anoop S Panicker. Aravinnd Singh is on board as the Director of Photography (DOP), while Lokesh is taking care of editing. The technical team also comprises Abhilash Pillai as the writer and Ranjin Raj as the music composer. Extending her gratitude to the team, as well as members from the media, Amala Paul wrote: “The first look is a gift from me to me and I'm ready for all the experiences the universe has conjured just for me. A special shoutout to my team. Director @anoop_panicker, DoP: Aravind Singh Editor: Lokesh Writer: Abhilash Pillai Music @Ranjinraj. And the cherry on my cake, my dear media friends thank you for always supporting me.

Amala Paul was recently seen in over-the-top (OTT) platform Aha’s Telugu web series Kudi Yedamaithe directed by Lucia and U Turn fame director Pawan Kumar. The sci-fi thriller series co-starred actor Rahul Vijay in the lead.