Helmed by ‘Premam’ fame filmmaker Alphonse, ‘Gold’ was initially slated for release during the Onam festival, but was postponed.

The release date of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara’s upcoming movie Gold was announced on Wednesday, November 23. Filmmaker Alphonse Puthren unveiled a new title poster to announce the release date of the much anticipated film. The Malayalam movie will hit the big screens on December 1 this year.

The release date of the film has been announced after a long wait. The movie was earlier slated for release during the Onam festival. However, the release was postponed. When a fan had posed questions about the delay to Alphonse Puthren on Facebook in September, the Premam filmmaker reportedly responded saying that the movie is still in the post-production stage.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, Alphonse had responded to the fan comment under his Facebook post stating, “There is some more work including CG, music colouring, and little patchwork pending. As soon as they are complete, I will let you know the release date. Till then, please forgive me, bro. Onam was the date we had fixed to release the film but the work was not finished. Nobody likes uncooked food. As the cook, I have decided to cook it properly and then serve it. Sorry for announcing a release date and not releasing it.”

Magic Frames, the production company bankrolling the project, also announced the new release date in a post. “We have seen so many twists only in movies, but nowadays, there are twists in the release of films too. Gold is reaching theatres on December 1 for all the viewers who waited for it. God, please don't give any more twists. Please don't test us anymore. Wait and see,” the translation of the Malayalam statement read.

Actor Baburaj, who has essayed the role of a police officer in the film, wrote in his Facebook post earlier this month that Alphonse was aiming for perfection and that the film will be released in December this year. “GOLD. waiting too long for perfection. it's over now...Alphonse Putran and team, congratulations. DECEMBER RELEASE,” Baburaj wrote.

Alphonse made his directorial debut with the Tamil-Malayalam bilingual film Neram. His second film Premam opened to critical acclaim and had a massive run at the box office. Gold is hitting the big screens seven years after Premam’s theatrical release.

