Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel’s romantic drama titled ‘Prema Kadanta’

The title and first-look posters were released on May 30, on the occasion of actor Allu Sirish’s birthday. Directed by filmmaker Rakesh Sashii, the project is bankrolled by GA2 Pictures.

Flix Tollywood

Marking actor Allu Sirish’s 34th birthday on Sunday, the makers of his upcoming Telugu movie alongside actor Anu Emmanuel revealed the title and first-look posters of the film. The romantic drama has been titled Prema Kadanta. Touted to be a ‘refreshing take on urban relationships’, the makers released two posters on Sunday. One of them features both the actors posing in front of the mirror as Sirish kisses Anu’s forehead, while the other shows the on-screen couple striking a romantic look.

Sharing the poster on social media, Allu Sirish wrote, “Excited and happy to share the 2 first looks of “Prema Kadanta”. #PremaKadanta @anuemmanuel @ga2pictures @rakeshsashii.” Directed by filmmaker Rakesh Sashii, the project is bankrolled by GA2 Pictures and presented by Sirish’s brother Allu Aravind in association with Shri Tirumala Production Pvt Ltd. The film was predominantly filmed in Hyderabad.

Production house GA2 also shared the new posters on social media and wrote, “#PremaKadanta it is... A romantic take on modern day love story! Here are lovely uber cool first looks @AlluSirish & @ItsAnuEmmanuel Birthday Wishes to #AlluSirish.” Many fans and celebrities also wished Sirish on his birthday. His brother, actor Allu Arjun too extended his wishes on Twitter. “Many many happy returns of the day to my sweetest brother who is my biggest moral of support. Wish you a wonderful day and a lovely year to come @AlluSirish (sic),” the tweet read.

Many many happy returns of the day to my sweetest brother who is my biggest moral of support . Wish you a wonderful day and a lovely year to come @AlluSirish pic.twitter.com/DAUtzDoBiC — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 30, 2021

Sirish, who is best known for movies such as Agnyaathavaasi and Naa Peru Surya, was last seen in the 2019 Tollywood movie ABCD – American Born Confused Desi.

Meanwhile, Anu Emmanuel who has worked in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil movies, was last seen in Alludu Adhurs. The Telugu action comedy starred Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Nabha Natesh, Anu Emmanuel, Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The movie hit the big screens on January 14 this year. She is also gearing up for the release of the upcoming Tollywood film Maha Samudram.