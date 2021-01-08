Allu Arjun's 'Butta Bomma' song hits 500 million views on YouTube

Flix Entertainment

Butta Bomma, the breezy romantic song from the Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, directed by Trivikram Srinivas has crossed 500 million views on YouTube and become one of the most-streamed songs in the country. Sharing their happiness about the same, the makers posted, "#ButtaBomma video song touches 500 million views and the celebrations continue to soar.”

It was sung by Armaan Malik and lyrics were written by Ramajogayya Sastry. The song had become an instant hit among Allu Arjun's fans and gained attention across film industries, with Bollywood actors like Sushmitha Shetty doing TikTok videos with it and Disha Patani praising the dance moves of Allu Arjun. Australian cricketer David Warner brought global recognition to the song by recreating the iconic dance moves of Allu Arjun with his wife Candice and kids.

Apart from Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, the film has a huge ensemble cast including, Tabu, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles.

The film was produced by S Radhakrishna and Allu Aravind under the banners Geetha Arts and Haarika and Hassine Creations and was released on January 12, 2020. Made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, it went on to collect Rs 262 crore at the box office. Ala Vaikuntapuramlo was not only a hit in the Telugu speaking states but also in Kerala, where it saw box office success.

On the work front, Allu Arjun currently has the Telugu film Pushpa. The Sukumar directorial revolves around the smuggling of red sandalwood and the lives of those interwoven with the illegal trade. The shooting resumed after close to eight months on November 16 in Visakhapatnam. The makers unveiled a special video to announce the commencement of the shoot. Two weeks into the shoot, the makers were forced to stall work on the project after six crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.

The makers are yet to reveal the complete cast and crew. However, it has been confirmed that Rashmika Mandanna will play a lead role. Earlier it was reported that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the antagonist in the film while recent reports suggest that Arya might be brought in as a replacement. In a recent media interaction, Arjun said that his project with Sukumar will be one of the toughest projects of his career.



Allu Arjun will also soon collaborate with filmmaker Koratala Siva for the first time. Known for helming several blockbuster films such as Mirchi, Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu, Siva is currently working on Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya. Sharing the news, Arjun had recently tweeted: “Very much elated to announce my next film AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu. Been looking forward to this for quite a while. My best wishes to Sudhakar garu for his 1st venture. Sandy, Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing my love for you guys.”

Arjun also has a project titled Icon apart from a pan-India project with AR Murugadoss. If everything goes as planned, Murugadoss’s film might mark Arjun’s Bollywood debut.