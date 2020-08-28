Allu Arjunâ€™s new hairstyle creates buzz about his look in upcoming film â€˜Pushpaâ€™

Director by Sukumar, â€˜Pushpaâ€™ has the actor playing a lorry driver in a story set against the backdrop of red sand smuggling.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood star Allu Arjunâ€™s fans are thrilled over his new look. A few photos of the star, apparently taken on a personal trip with family and friends, were posted online and have become a hot topic of discussion.

Allu Arjunâ€™s new bushy, thick curls have raised speculations that the look is for his upcoming film Pushpa. Incidentally, the first look of the film, released on Allu Arjunâ€™s birthday a few months ago, showed him sporting a new hairstyle with an intense look. From what we hear, the film has him playing a lorry driver and the story is set against the backdrop of red sand smuggling.

The shooting of Pushpa is expected to begin soon but the filmmakers are waiting for the lockdown to end. Director by Sukumar, the film has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead. The action thriller also has Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anish Kuruvilla form the supporting cast. There are reports that Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty will be seen in an important role. Sources in the know say that Suniel was briefed about the role a few months ago and has given his go ahead. He may join the sets of Pushpa after the lockdown ends, sources add.

The technical crew of Pushpa includes Devi Sri Prasad for music with Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handling the cinematography and Karthika Srinivas in charge of the editing. The film is bankrolled by Y Naveen and Y Ravi Shankar under their banner Mythri Movie Makers.

Reports had surfaced that Allu Arjun will have to speak the Chittoor dialect throughout the film and that the director had handed over the entire dialogues so that the actor could master it. There was a buzz that he would join the sets after being tutored by a language expert to get the dialogues right. The Sukumar directorial is touted to be a village drama based on red sand smuggling and will reportedly have the actor in a rugged avatar. Pushpa will be released in Telugu with plans for a simultaneous release in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Allu Arjunâ€™s last film to release was Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, which was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and bankrolled jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively. The film, which had Pooja Hegde playing the female lead, hit the marquee earlier this year to positive reviews. Veteran Malayalam actor Jayaram was roped in to play Allu Arjunâ€™s father while another versatile actor Sathyaraj was seen as Alluâ€™s grandfather. The technical crew of this film included S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Naveen Nooli for editing. Made on a budget of Rs 1 billion, it went on to collect Rs 2.62 billion at the box-office.

(Content provided by Digital Native)