Allu Arjun hits 10 million followers on Instagram, thanks fans for the love

The actor posted a short video of his journey on Instagram to mark the occasion.

Tollywood star Allu Arjun recently crossed ten million followers on Instagram and he is quite happy about it. Allu Arjun took to his social media handle to share his excitement. He posted a special video thanking all his followers for the record milestone. Sharing the video, Allu Arjun wrote, â€œThank You All for the Love . Thank you for being there as my strength. Truly touched and humbled by your blessings."

On the work front, Allu Arjun is busy with his upcoming film Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, this action thriller also has Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles, with Kannada actor Dhananjaya, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anish Kuruvilla forming the supporting cast, according to reports. Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead in the film. The technical crew of Pushpa includes Devi Sri Prasad for music, with Miroslaw Brozek handling the cinematography and Karthika Srinivas in charge of the editing. The film is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yelamanchili under their banner Mythri Movie Makers.

The first look of Pushpa, released on Allu Arjunâ€™s birthday last year, showed him sporting a new hairstyle with an intense look. From what we hear, the film will have its lead star playing a lorry driver and the story is set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

Reports had surfaced that Allu Arjun had to master the Chittoor dialect for his role in Pushpa. There was buzz that Allu Arjun joined the sets after being tutored by a language expert to get the dialogues right.

Allu Arjunâ€™s last film to release was Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and bankrolled jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively. The film, which starred Pooja Hegde as the female lead, hit the theatres earlier this year and went on to become a huge hit.

Veteran actor Jayaram, from the Malayalam film industry played Allu Arjunâ€™s father in it, and another versatile actor Sachin Khedekar was seen as his grandfather. The technical crew of this film included S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Naveen Nooli for editing.

