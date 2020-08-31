‘Allow movie theatres to reopen with SOPs’: Multiplexes, producers and actors demand

As per Unlock 4 guidelines issued by the MHA on Saturday, theatres are not permitted to resume operations.

Flix Entertainment

A day after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released the Unlock 4 guidelines, the Multiplex Association of India has requested the government to consider reopening movie theatres across the country. The association’s request came after a number of relaxations including allowing shopping malls to operate from September.

In a series of tweets posted on Sunday, the Multiplex Association of India said that the cinema industry is an integral part of the country’s culture and supports the livelihood of millions of people. “Most countries across the world have allowed cinemas to operate. We request the Govt Of India to allow us to operate as well. We are committed to offering a safe and hygienic cinema experience (sic),” the association tweeted. Pointing out that flight services, shopping malls and wellness centres have been allowed to function from September, the association urged the government to consider its plea by saying ‘Cinema industry too deserves a chance’.

Tweets urging the government to consider reopening of theatres are being published under a common hashtag #SupportMovieTheatres. Several cinema personalities have expressed their support to the association’s request. Producer of the Baahubali franchise Shobu Yarlagadda tweeted out in support of the association’s request and added that cinemas must be reopened with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in place.

It's time we reopened our cinemas with SOPs in place! #SupportMovieTheatres pic.twitter.com/4pQZ32FgS5 — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) August 30, 2020

“Now that almost 'Everything' is allowed to open... It's high time to consider opening theatres too with all the safety precautions..... Too many peoples livelihood is involved in it... Pls do consider unlocking us too (sic),” Kollywood director Karthik Subbaraj tweeted.

Now that almost 'Everything' is allowed to open... It's high time to consider opening theatres too with all the safety precautions..... Too many peoples livelihood is involved in it... PLS DO CONSIDER UNLOCKING US TOO... #SupportMovieTheatres #SupportCinemas #Unlock4 pic.twitter.com/bwVfksRTbY — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) August 30, 2020

Producer G Dhananjayan also tweeted, “Strongly feel we should get back with theatres soon. Hope Govt.of India will support & Save Cinema.” Tollywood actor Vishnu Manchu said, “Come on now! With proper SOPs we should open the theatres. Nothing will ever replace the experience of the big screen.”

Come on now! With proper SOPs we should open the theatres. Nothing will ever replace the experience of the big screen #SupportMovieTheatres #SaveCinema pic.twitter.com/82sopMYXTG — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) August 30, 2020

Cinema theatres across the country have been shut since March last week when the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic was first enforced. Over the past five months, though several relaxations have been permitted by the central and the state governments, movie theatres have not been permitted to reopen, stalling the release of several movies including big budget ones.

In Tamil Nadu, while actor Vijay’s Master is awaiting theatrical release, many other movies have chosen to release it worldwide through OTT platforms like Amazon Prime.