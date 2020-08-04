All shops in Mumbai can remain open from August 5

The BMC relaxed the odd-even rules amid indications that the COVID-19 cases in Mumbai has been stabilising for the last few days.

news

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), civic agency in Mumbai, has relaxed its odd-even rule and allowed all shops in the city to remain open on all days from Wednesday. On June 9, the BMC issued the odd-even rule where shops on one side of the road can remain open on one day, while following day, the shops on the other side of the road can open. The BMC relaxed these rules on Monday amid indications that the number of new COVID-19 cases in the city has been stabilising for the last few days.

In a circular issued under the Mission Begin Again, the civic body also allowed the counter sale of liquor in Mumbai with proper social distancing norms. "It is further directed that all shops shall remain open on all days on all sides of roads irrespective of odd and even (rule)," the circular said.

The BMC said all essential shops which were allowed to remain open earlier shall continue to do so whereas all non-essential markets, market areas and shops will remain open from 9 am to 7 pm, the BMC said.

Malls and market places will be allowed to work from 9 am to 7 pm from Wednesday. However, theatres, food courts/restaurants will continue to remain shut.

"Kitchen of restaurants and food courts will be allowed to operate in malls wherein only home delivery through aggregators will be allowed," the BMC said.

Apart from allowing sale of liquor at shop counters, the BMC said home delivery of booze is allowed with strict compliance with norms.

The corporation warned filing of criminal cases against owners of shops and persons found violating its directives.

Referring to the national directive for COVID-19 management, the BMC said consumption of liquor, paan and tobacco in public places is prohibited.

It added e-commerce activities for essential as well as non-essential items and material will be permitted.

All the industrial units presently open will continue to operate, it added.

The civic body said all government offices (excluding emergency, health and medical, treasuries, disaster management, police, NIC, food and civil supplies and municipal services) will function with 15 per cent strength or 15 persons, "whichever is higher".

All private offices can operate up to 10 per cent strength or 10 people "whichever is more", it said.

The BMC said the movement of persons for the purpose of non-essential activities like shopping and outdoor exercises shall be restricted within the neighbourhood area limits on the condition of adherence to wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and personal hygiene.