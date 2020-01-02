'All despots face a pathetic end': Alan Suhaib's mother slams CM Pinarayi

UAPA

Twenty-year-old Alan Suhaib and 24-year-old Thaha Fasal were arrested in November 2018, for allegedly distributing pro-Maoist pamphlets.

It has been two months since 20-year-old Alan Suhaib and 24-year-old Thaha Fasal were arrested by the Pantheerankavu police for allegedly distributing pro-Maoist pamphlets in Kozhikode. The two youngsters were charged under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and were denied bail by the Kerala High Court. They have spent a total of 62 days in police and judicial custody to date.

Even as the voices demanding Alan and Thaha's release grow louder in Kerala, the ruling LDF government has been resolute in carrying forward UAPA charges against Alan and Thaha. The case was shifted to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), despite the state's opposition. On Wednesday, Alan's mother Sabitha Sekher penned a scathing Facebook post against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the left government for foisting the UAPA act on the two young activists.

"All governments are creating despots. Their egos imprison innocent people," she notes in her post dedicated to her son.

Stating that jail time must not dent her son's spirit, she writes, "The can only physically imprison you. Your thoughts and ideas cannot be caged by any government or authority. They will never be able to defeat us. The books you have finished reading now will sharpen your thoughts..You will be able to live with greater clarity, Alan."

The mother of the 20-year-old added that she celebrated the birth of 2020 with her son's beloved teachers who were determined to make her happy despite Alan's absence.

"Son, some days I become tired. But I really enjoy the happiness when I get when I plan the things that have to be done when you come - the places we have to travel to and the recipes we have to try out. In some situations I feel like I am able to muster a lot of courage. I, who used to be dependent on your for each and every small thing am now doing things on my own." she writes in her post.

Ending the short letter to her son, Sabitha condemned the CM, referring to him as an autocrat and added that the duo will wait with patience.

"If you look at history, all despots face a pitiable end. Therefore, Alan, we will wait with patience. Our time will come. With hope, Your urban, secular, amma," she concludes.

Alan Suhaib and Thaha Fasal who were students from Kozhikode were arrested for allegedly distributing pro-Maoist pamphlets in Pantheerankavu against the gunning down of alleged Maoists in Kerala forests by the Thunderbolt force.

The duo were then charged with the UAPA, which is often termed a draconian law. On November 27, the Kerala High Court denied the bail pleas of the two students. The court admitted the evidence submitted by the Kerala police to prove that the arrested students had Maoist links.

Alan and Thaha's arrest has created a huge uproar against the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala.