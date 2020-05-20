Aliens to Avengers: Funny theories on the mysterious ‘boom’ that Bengaluru heard

As the city waits for an official explanation on the sound, Twitter had some fun with their own speculations.

While Bengaluru waits anxiously for somebody (ANYBODY?) to explain the source of the mysterious ‘boom’ that was heard across the city on Wednesday afternoon, Twitter naturally wasted no time in devising their own theories.

It was heard in several parts of the city, including Hosur, Whitefield, Ulsoor, Vivek Nagar, HSR Layout, CV Raman Nagar, HAL, Cooke Town, and more. The sound is being described as “thunderous” and many reported experiencing tremors and saw windows rattle for a few seconds.

An earthquake has been ruled out as a possibility by officials from the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, but there is still some speculation that the noise may have been caused by a sonic boom from a fighter jet over the city.

Twitter’s suggestions, however, are a little more… creative.

Perhaps Martians had descended (one more thing to add to the laundry list of 2020 occurrences):

Me after hearing that loud boom sound and then hearing jets flying by. #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/4bli609vEW — Logic Hunter! (@Logic_Baba) May 20, 2020

After Hearing loud Boom sound



Aliens to #Bangalore ppls so far.

Bengaluru please confirm, can we tick #Aliens pic.twitter.com/Gdqa2BSKy6 — Sunil GURJAR (@SunilGU26988877) May 20, 2020

Or one or more of the Avengers:

If it is not earthquake nor MIG 2000 test flight then it has to be Thor visiting us from Asgard. Well his reasons for the visit is yet unknown #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/JBm3SswLk3 — Santu (@tankkumaama) May 20, 2020

Captain Marvel arrived. That's what it was. — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) May 20, 2020

People coming out of houses due to that blast sound in Bangalore #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/TJiyMyqGw7 — Meme_doctor (@Memedoctor11) May 20, 2020

A big ol’ fart:

Rumours of a very large no. of people farting in sync coming out of Bangalore. Is possible mathematically and can be mistaken for an "aircraft" which it technically is. — Adarsh Vatsa (@adarsh_vatsa) May 20, 2020

Or (a very loud) burp to add to the year’s woes:

That sound you heard? Don't worry, it was just #2020 burping after eating up almost half of the year. #Bangalore — Silly Stree ‍♀️ (@23khyati) May 20, 2020

Maybe this guy had something to do with it:

While we wait for the real reason, at least we have actor-comedian Danish Sait’s latest video to keep us laughing: