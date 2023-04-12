Alia Bhatt to make her Met Gala debut this year: Details

Flix Entertainment

Actor Alia Bhat is all set to make her debut at one of the biggest fashion events of the year, the Met Gala. This year's theme for the event is titled â€˜Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', which will honour the artistic brilliance of the late designer and trace his evolution. Alia will be wearing an outfit designed by Prabal Gurung for the event, to be held in May 2023.

The Met Gala is an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. It was established in 1948 by fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has an exciting year ahead with the release of Netflix's Heart of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot, and Karan Joharâ€™s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

The year 2022 was a highly rewarding year for Alia both on personal and professional fronts, as she married Ranbir Kapoor and also welcomed their daughter Raha. Her projects including Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Brahmastra and Darlings, were all major successes.