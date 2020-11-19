Akshay Kumar sends defamation notice to YouTuber for linking him to Sushant case

The Bollywood actor has sought damages of Rs 500 crore from YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui for linking him to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

news Controversy

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Wednesday filed a defamation suit against a YouTuber who linked him to the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Akshay has filed a Rs 500-crore defamation suit against YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui, who brought up his name in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Rashid had named Akshay on several occasions in his videos on YouTube. In one instance, Siddiqui claimed that Akshay was unhappy with Sushant getting big films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and alleged that the actor had "secret meetings" with Aditya Thackeray and the Mumbai Police. Siddiqui had also linked Akshay with late actor Sushant's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, claiming that the actor helped Rhea escape to Canada.

Siddiqui was earlier arrested for spreading fake news and making accusations against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son, minister Aditya Thackeray, in connection with the same case The YouTuber used the digital media to allegedly mislead people and spread fake news about several other celebrities as well, reports IANS.

It has been reported that Siddiqui, a civil engineer from Bihar, has been accused of defamation, public mischief and intentional insult. It is alleged that Siddiqui, through his videos where he made these sensational claims, had earned around Rs 15 lakh in a span of four months and his subscribers also grew from 2 lakh to over 3 lakh.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on June 14. Mumbai Police initially probed the case and after a demand from the actorâ€™s family, the case was subsequently taken over by CBI, with the Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate also joining the investigation to probe various angles.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Laxmii which was released online on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The movie also starred Kiara Advani. He recently wrapped up the spy thriller Bell Bottom, and is working on the period drama, Prithviraj. He will also wrap up Aanand L Rai's love story Atrangi Re this year before starting work on Bachchan Pandey.

With inputs from IANS