Akshay Kumar gets Indian citizenship, says ‘dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani

Akshay, who is often trolled as “Canadian Kumar”, has had to face criticism for being a Canadian citizen and for not having an Indian citizenship.

news News

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is now officially an Indian citizen. 55-year-old Akshay, who previously held Canadian citizenship, on Tuesday, August 15, shared pictures of official government documents with a caption that read: “Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!”. Several of his fans congratulated him for the same. Akshay, who is often trolled as “Canadian Kumar”, has had to face criticism for being a Canadian citizen and for not having an Indian citizenship. This was further aggravated by some of the hyper-nationalistic stances that he has taken in his movies and in real life.

In 2019, the actor had said that he was renouncing his Canadian citizenship and applying for an Indian passport. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit that year, Akshay had said that having a Canadian passport doesn’t make him less of an Indian. In 2022, Akshay said that he had applied for an Indian passport in 2019 but because of the COVID pandemic that followed the years after, it got delayed.

Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani.

Happy Independence Day!

Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/DLH0DtbGxk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2023

The actor was last seen in the movie OMG 2, alongside Pankaj Tripathi. He is also starring in the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie, Soorarai Pottru, which is expected to hit the screens in September.