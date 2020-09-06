Akshara Haasan’s next is a coming-of-age film, details to be out soon

Flix Kollywood

Akshara Haasan, who made her Tamil debut with Ajith’s Vivegam and was last seen on screen in Vikram’s Kadaram Kondan, will be next seen in upcoming Tamil yet-untitled coming-of-age drama which will be bankrolled by Trendloud.

This film is directed by Raja Ramamurthy, who directed the web series America Mappillai, which was also backed by Trend Loud. The title and the first look of this film will be unveiled on September 14, according to a statement.

The shoot of the film has already been completed but it’s yet unclear if the film will directly release on any OTT platform or wait for theatrical release. “This will be a coming-of-age-film, probably one of the first ones to explore the female gaze. It was a conscious decision to have a cast and crew with predominantly women, to ensure authenticity,” Raja Ramamurthy said in the statement. Akshara plays a young woman from a conservative family in this film.

Meanwhile, Akshara was recently seen in Tamil web series Fingertip, which premiered on Zee 5. The show portrayed how a single swipe or post on social media can change the lives of its users and also push people out of their comfort zones, thereby burdening them with huge social pressure. Each episode featured a fictional mobile app having relatable features to apps in the real world and showcased various negative human emotions such as greed, rage among others.

Talking about being part of the show, Akshara had said in a statement: “I am glad to be associated with ZEE5, which has been producing such great original Tamil content for a while now. In today’s age, where social media is a very essential part of our daily life, there is a growing need to create awareness about the ill effects of social media as well. I hope the audiences enjoy my character.” Fingertip also featured Ashwin Kakumanu, Gayathri, Sunaina and Madhusudhan Rao in lead roles.

Before making her debut in acting, Akshara Haasan joined in as an assistant director for her father Kamal Haasan's Sabash Naidu which has been put on the backburner for undisclosed reasons. Akshara also has another film in her kitty titled Agni Siragugal. Directed by Naveen of Moodar Koodam fame, the film has Arun Vijay and Vijay Anthony playing the lead roles with Shalini Pandey as the female lead.

The others in the star cast include Jagapathi Babu, Nasser and Prakash Raj in an important role. The technical crew of this film includes Natarajan Sankaran for composing the music and KA Batcha is wielding the camera. The film is being bankrolled by T Siva under his banner Amma Creations.

