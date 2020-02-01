Akhil Sathyan to make his directorial debut with Fahadh Faasil starrer

Both Akhil and Anoop, sons of veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad, are making their directorial debuts around the same time.

Flix Mollywood

Even as his twin brother Anoop is all ready with his first directorial, Akhil Sathyan has launched a film of his own, at a function in Kochi. Both, sons of veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad, are making their debuts in direction around the same time.

Fahadh Faasil is playing the lead role in Akhil’s film. The film will have Viji Venkatesh, a writer, making her acting debut and the cast also includes veteran actor-dancer Vineeth. Reports are that portions involving them are currently being filmed. Anjana Jayaprakash is playing the female lead.

Sethu Mannarkad is bankrolling the film under his banner Full Moon Cinema.

The technical crew of this film includes Sharan Velayudhan as the cinematographer and Justin Varghese as music director. Besides directing the film, Akhil Sathyan is also the scriptwriter. The film will be shot in various locations in Kerala, Goa and Mumbai.

Anoop’s film Varane Aavashyamundu, meanwhile, is expected to release next month. Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan play key roles in the film, which also brings on screen three veteran actors after years. Shobana, Urvashi and Suresh Gopi are playing important rolesin the film.

Ace cinematographer and director Santosh Sivan’s son Sarvajit is also making his acting debut in the film. The makers of Varane Aavashyamundu have earlier shared some pictures of the child with Dulquer Salmaan and Shobana.

Anoop is also scripting the film, like his brother. The technical crew includes Alphonse for music and Mukesh Muraleedharan for cinematography and Toby John for editing. Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films is producing the film along with M Star Entertainments.

