Aju Varghese’s 'Saajan Bakery Since 1962' to release on February 21

'Saajan Bakery Since 1962' is a comedy entertainer that will revolve around two siblings played by Aju Varghese and Lena.

The Aju Varghese and Lena starrer Saajan Bakery Since 1962 is currently in the post-production stage with its release date set as February 21. Besides playing the lead role in the film, Aju Varghese has co-scripted the film along with director Arun Chandu and Sachin R Chandran.

Saajan Bakery Since 1962 is a comedy entertainer that will revolve around two siblings played by Aju Varghese and Lena who fight over their family business, a bakery. The situation takes a turn with the entry of Ranjitha Menon. The technical crew of this film includes Guru Prasad for cinematography and Prashant Pillai for music.

Aju Varghese, besides taking up interesting roles, has produced films as well. He had turned producer with Love Action Drama last year. The film, directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan, was produced jointly by Vysakh Subramaniam and Aju Varghese under the banners Funtastic Films and M-Star Little Communications.

Aju is currently busy with a number of acting assignments. He is acting in the film Vritham directed by Gauthami Nair. Actor Sunny Wayne is also part of the film. Reports are that Aju will be playing a character with shades of grey.

He also has the Santosh Sivan directorial Jack n Jill lined up for release this year. The film’s cast includes Soubin Shahir, Nedumudi Venu, Basil Joseph, Ramesh Pisharody and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Sources in the know say that Jack n Jill will be a bilingual releasing in Malayalam and Tamil.

Aju played the lead role in the recently released film Kamala, directed by Ranjith Sankar. In the thriller, he played a real estate broker, out to make some quick money, and having a rendezvous with a mysterious woman called Kamala. The actor, mostly known for doing comic roles, was also appreciated for his negative role as a rogue cop in Helen.

(Content provided by Digital Native)