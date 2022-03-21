Ajith’s Valimai gears up for OTT release

The film hit the big screens on February 24 this year.

Kollywood star Ajith’s recently released action drama Valimai is gearing up for its Over-the-Top (OTT) release on streaming platform Zee5. Sharing the news with fans, Zee5 announced that the film will be streaming from March 25. “The wait is over! It’s here. Action, Style, Swag all gets updated on #ZEE5 on March 25th. #ValimaiOnZEE5 Don’t miss it!!” the tweet read. The film released in theatres on February 24th.

Helmed by H Vinoth, the film opened to mixed responses from critics and audiences alike. Ajith essays the role of a policeman in Valimai. Actors Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya are also part of the cast. The film was also released in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada languages, in addition to Tamil. The movie is bankrolled by producer Boney Kapoor under the banner of Bayview Projects LLP.

Prior to Valimai, Ajith has essayed the role of a policeman in films like Mankatha and Yennai Arindhaal. Audiences had high hopes tied with the film since it was Ajith’s biggest film of 2022. The release of promotional content like the first-look poster as well as the theatrical release of the film was postponed multiple times in view of the spike in coronavirus cases.

Boney Kapoor announced earlier in February that he is also on board as the producer for another project which is helmed by filmmaker H Vinoth and will feature actor Ajith in the lead. Tentatively titled AK61, the film went on floors in February this year. It is likely to hit the big screens by the end of this year or early next year.

Director H Vinoth, producer Boney and actor Ajith have teamed up earlier for the Tamil film Nerkonda Paarvai, which is the Kollywood remake of popular Hindi courtroom drama Pink. The film was also remade in Telugu as Vakeel Saab, featuring actor Pawan Kalyan as a lawyer. In the Tamil remake, Ajith reprised actor Amitabh Bachchan’s role from the original. The intense courtroom drama that discusses consent, also starred actors Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang in the lead roles.

