Ajith Kumar takes auto-rickshaw ride in Chennai, video goes viral

The first look of Ajith’s much-awaited film ‘Valimai’ will release on May 1, on the occasion of his birthday.

Flix Kollywood

Kollywood actor Ajith Kumar, also known as Thala Ajith, is popular among fans for his simplicity and humility. From not breaking the line to eating at roadside eateries to encouraging people to vote during elections, Ajith’s fans consider him to be a down-to-earth celebrity. A decade ago, he decided not to attend public events related to his films or give interviews, to avoid self-promotion.

Watch the video here:

The Reason Why He Was Called As The 'MAN OF SIMPLICITY'..❤️



THALA..#Valimai | #AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/cHnp89Wsbo — AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB (@TeamThalaFC) March 19, 2021

Recently, fans celebrated the actor again after he was seen taking an auto-rickshaw ride in Chennai on Friday. The video is being widely circulated on social media. Several people, sharing the video, appreciated Ajith for the move. Here’s what some of them said:

Just now saw this video! That Simplicity of our #Thala Ajith sir ❤️ https://t.co/TCoEJ8mxKO — Maaalik Bhai ✨ (@MaaalikBhaiV5) March 19, 2021

On the professional front, Ajith is wrapping up the shoot for his upcoming film Valimai, one of the most-anticipated movies of 2021. Fans have been extremely eager to receive updates about the movie, so much that they raised questions about the movie in unrelated public events such as a test cricket match and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s campaign for the upcoming state Assembly elections. Shortly after those incidents took place, Ajith released a statement condemning the move and requested fans not to disrupt other public events. Subsequently, the makers of the movie released an update about Valimai recently.

On March 15, producer Boney Kapoor took to Twitter to announce that the first look poster of Valimai will be released by the makers on May 1, on the occasion Ajith’s birthday. “The first look and the promotions of #Valimai will be initiated from May1st on the occasion of Mr #AjithKumar's 50th birthday #AK50 @BayViewProjOffl #Vinoth #Niravshah @SureshChandraa @thisisysr @dhilipaction @DoneChannel1 (sic),” the tweet posted by Boney Kapoor read.

The H Vinoth directorial is expected to be filled with gripping action sequences. Apart from featuring Ajith in the lead, the movie also stars Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu and Sumitra among others in pivotal roles. The background score and soundtrack for Valimai is set to tune by popular music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja.