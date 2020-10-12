Ajay Devgn to play Lord Shiva in Prabhas's 'Adipurush'?

'Adipurush' is the upcoming magnum opus adaptation of Indian epic Ramayana directed by Om Raut and starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

Ajay Devgn is apparently the next big addition to the cast of Prabhas's Adipurush, the upcoming magnum opus adaptation of Indian epic, Ramayana. While it has been confirmed that Prabhas will play Lord Ram, recent reports suggest that Ajay Devgn is expected to be seen playing the role of Lord Shiva. As per Pinkvilla report, Ajay has already been roped in and the makers are expected to make an official announcement soon. Meanwhile, it was announced via a poster that Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Lankesh, another popular name for Raavan. It's worth mentioning that Saif had also played the antagonist in director Om Raut's last film Tanhaji, which also starred Ajay Devgn and was a multiplex hit. The film will be shot as a bilingual in Telugu and Hindi. It will be dubbed and released in other languages such as Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several foreign languages.

Talking about the project, Prabhas had said in a statement: “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character from our epic especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film.” The project is currently in its pre-production stage and will go on the floors next year. The makers are eyeing a massive 2022 release. However, they are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew as talks are underway with several leading actors from Bollywood to play crucial roles. Recent reports suggest that Keerthy Suresh has been signed as the leading lady but there’s been no official announcement yet on the casting.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has resumed shooting for Radhe Shyam in Italy. The project went on the floors in January earlier this year. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely. According to reports, the Indian schedule of the film will begin in a specially erected set in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Pooja Hegde, who plays the leading lady, recently joined the team in Italy and shared an update on her Instagram page. Being made on a lavish budget, the film marks the maiden collaboration of Prabhas and filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar, best known for helming Telugu film Jil.

Apparently, the plan is to complete Radhe Shyam in the next 3-4 months as Prabhas will soon move on to this other commitments.