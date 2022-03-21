Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to make Hindi directorial debut with Oh Saathi Chal

Aishwaryaa is known for helming films like ‘3’ and ‘Vai Raja Vai’.

Flix Cinema

Filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, who is popular for directing Tamil films like 3 and Vai Raja Vai, is back with a new film. Aishwaryaa took to social media on Monday, March 21 to announce that she is working on her Hindi directorial debut. The film has been titled Oh Saathi Chal. According to the poster, the movie is based on a love story. Unveiling the poster, Aishwaryaa noted, “My week couldn’t have started better."

Extending her gratitude to the producers, Aishwaryaa also wrote,"Happy and feeling blessed to announce my directorial debut in Hindi Oh Saathi Chal, an extraordinary true love story, produced by @MeenuAroraa @Cloud9Pictures1 @archsda #NeerajMaini need all your blessings and wishes." In another tweet, the filmmaker also mentioned that the pre-production work for the project has commenced. "Pre-production in progress….#thankful #grateful #blessed,” the tweet read.

Tamil film 3, which released in the year 2012, marked Aishwaryaa’s directorial debut. The film starred actor Dhanush and Sruthi Haasan in the lead. Her second film, Vai Raja Vai featured actors Gautham Karthik, Priya Anand, late comedian Vivek, Gayathri Raguram, and Daniel Balaji in pivotal roles. Actors SJ Suryah, Taapsee Pannu and Dhanush were roped in for cameo roles.

My week couldn’t have started better..Happy n feeling blessed to announce my directorial debut in Hindi “Oh Saathi Chal”,an extraordinary true love story,produced by @MeenuAroraa @Cloud9Pictures1 @archsda #NeerajMaini need all your blessings n wishes pic.twitter.com/zqDH2BkQme March 21, 2022

The filmmaker recently directed a music video which was released earlier this month. The video is titled ‘Payani’ in Tamil, ‘Musafir’ in Hindi, ‘Sanchari’ in Telugu, and ‘Yatrakkaran’ in Malayalam. The Tamil version is sung by Anirudh Ravichander, while Sagar and Ranjith Govind have sung the Telugu and Malayalam versions respectively. ‘Musafir’ was sung by Ankit Tiwari.

The track was shared by many celebrities including her father, superstar Rajinikanth, megastar Chiranjeevi, and her ex-husband, actor Dhanush, among others. “Happy to release #Payani , music single directed by my daughter Aishwarya , who is back to direction after a long gap of 9 years. I Wish you the very best always @ash_r_dhanush .. god bless .. love you,” Rajinikanth wrote while unveiling the song.

Dhanush, who had also shared the song, wrote: “Congrats my friend @ash_r_dhanush on your music video #payani. God Bless." Aishwaryaa responded with, “Thank you Dhanush….Godspeed.”