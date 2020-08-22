Aishwarya Rajesh’s 25th film titled ‘Boomika’, motion poster out

Tipped to be a horror-thriller, the title of the film was revealed with a special motion poster by actor Sivakarthikeyan.

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, who has produced films like Meyadha Maan, Mercury and recently released Penguin under the banner of Stone Bench Films, is ready with his fourth production venture. The film stars Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead and is being directed by Rathindran Prasad.

Tipped to be a horror-thriller, the film has been titled Boomika. The title of the film was revealed with a special motion poster by actor Sivakarthikeyan. "Happy to release the Title motion poster of @aishu_dil ‘s 25th film Titled #Boomika A @karthiksubbaraj presentation and directed by @RathindranR https://youtube.com/watch?v=58a5U_jF5cg Wishing the entire team the very best Smiling face with smiling eyesThumbs up @StonebenchFilms @kaarthekeyens"

Earlier in an interview with the Times of India, the director has said, “The film is a mystery thriller. Whether the mystery has something to do with the paranormal or not is what the plot will all be about.”

This will be director Rathindran’s second film. His debut directorial project Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai starring Ashwin Kakumanu and Abhay Deol is yet to release in theatres. This film also has Aishwarya Rajesh in it. The film was long completed but has been struggling to find a release for various reasons.

Aishwarya Rajesh’s career is taking an upswing with the actor bagging some of the best projects. Her recent Tamil release was Vaanam Kottattum co-starring Vikram Prabhu and Shantanu which was bankrolled by Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies and directed by Dhana Sekaran of Padaiveeran fame, who has also co-written it along with Mani Ratnam. The story was originally planned to be a Mani Ratnam directorial. However, he couldn’t take it up due to his commitments because of Ponniyin Selvan.

Her recent Telugu release was World Famous Lover in which she shared the screen space with Vijay Deverakonda. There were three more heroines in this flick and they are Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite. Even though she impressed one and all with her stellar performance, the film proved to be a commercial failure and received negative reviews.

Aishwarya has an interesting line-up of films including Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan adaptation, Ka Pae Ranasingam (opposite Vijay Sethupathi), Idam Porul Yaeval, Dhruva Natchathiram, and Telugu film Tuck Jagadish directed by Shiva Nirvana starring Nani in the lead role. Apart from this film, she has Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kathai and Dhruva Natchathiram which are yet to hit the screens.

It was recently reported that Vikram Vedha fame Pushkar-Gayathri will be directing a web series for a prominent OTT platform which will star Aishwarya Rajesh and Pariyarum Perumal fame Kathir. An official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Aishwarya Rajesh, who was also roped in to essay a pivotal role in Shankar’s Indian 2, had to later opt out of the project due to date clashes with her other projects. Apparently, Priya Bhavani Shankar was signed as the replacement for Aishwarya. In an interaction with ToI, Aishwarya confirmed the same, “I couldn’t work out the dates. We mutually agreed to part ways. I feel really bad. I missed out on working with Shankar sir and Kamal sir. It was a dream project for me. I wish I get a chance to work with them again.”

