Aishwarya Prasad roped in for Darshan’s ‘Roberrt’

'Roberrt', which is directed by Tharun Sudhir, is set to hit the marquee on April 9.

Flix Sandalwood

The Kannada film Roberrt, starring Darshan as the hero, is progressing well. A few weeks ago, there were reports that the filmmakers have roped in two heroines – Asha Bhat and Sonal Monterio. The buzz now is that another heroine has been added to the star cast. Sources in the know say that Aishwarya Prasad will be sharing the screen space with Darshan in this entertainer.

On signing the deal to star opposite Darshan in Roberrt, Aishwarya Prasad had said in an interview to the Times of India, “Getting to work alongside Darshan is a dream come true. I play a traditional village girl who is very bubbly and never tolerates injustice in the society. Darshan’s character has two shades in the film, I am paired opposite him for one of those shades. I was extremely nervous on the first day of the shoot, but Darshan helped me feel comfortable on the set; he also helped me get my North Karnataka diction right.”

Roberrt, which is directed by Tharun Sudhir, is set to hit the marquee on April 9 and the team is busy meeting the deadline. Tollywood star Jagapathy Babu plays the main antagonist in it. The technical crew of Roberrt includes Arjun Janya for music and V Harikrishna for background score and Sudhakar S Raj for camerawork. Chandramouli M, one of the dialogue writers for KGF: Chapter 1, is working with writer Rajshekar KL to pen the dialogues for Roberrt.

When this film was announced, it was revealed that Darshan’s character in it is named Roberrt but the director put an end to all speculation stating that the character will have nothing to do with the star’s cameo role in Chowka, which was also directed by Tharun Sudhir.

