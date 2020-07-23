Airtel Payments Bank partners with Skill Development Corporation to skill rural youth

The training is to help them find entry-level jobs in the financial services industry.

Money Jobs

Airtel Payments Bank on Wednesday announced a partnership with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to skill youth in rural India and enable them to find employment opportunities within the financial services industry.



The partnership aims to combine NSDC's experience, training infrastructure, and wide network with Airtel Payment Bank's industry insights to design and conduct targeted skill development programmes for rural youth.



The programmes will be tailored for imparting knowledge and skills for entry-level jobs such as Business Correspondent, Field Sales Executive, etc. among others within the financial services sector.



There will be a strong focus on adoption of digital tools to drive online banking and digital financial services given the growing penetration of affordable smartphones and 4G networks in the country, Airtel Payments Bank said.



"Through our strategic partnership with Airtel Payments Bank, we aim at imparting the youth with knowledge and training that render financial and banking services more accessible to rural and semi-urban India," Manish Kumar, MD & CEO, NSDC, said in a statement.



Airtel Payments Bank and NSDC said they will leverage their industry linkages and help the participants in finding suitable jobs.



The partnership will also encourage skill trainees to become entrepreneurs, such as distributors/resellers of financial services, thereby creating employment opportunities for people in their local geographies.



Further, Airtel Payments Bank will also conduct an awareness drive at NSDC's training centres.



Under this drive, the bank will organise sessions highlighting the importance of digital banking, its benefits and also provide hand on digital banking experience during these sessions.



This collaboration will also extend to Eskill India, NSDC's digital skilling initiative.



Special learning modules will be built to create awareness about digital financial service and will be introduced on the platform, the two organisations said.