Airtel launches 5G Plus services at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda airport

All Airtel customers with 5G smart phones will enjoy the high speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans, the company said in a release.

Telecommunications service provider Airtel on Thursday, November 3 announced the launch of Airtel 5G Plus services at the new Terminal of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB / BLR Airport). As south India’s busiest airport prepares for a formal inauguration, Airtel announced the deployment of Airtel 5G Plus in Terminal 2, making it the first airport in India to get access to Airtel’s 5G network. “Customers can now enjoy blazing speeds on their mobile phones while they are at the arrival and departure terminals, lounges, boarding gates, migration and immigration areas, security gates, baggage claim belt areas, etc,” the company said in a release.

All Airtel customers with 5G smart phones will enjoy the high speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans. There is no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled, the company stated.

The new ‘Terminal in a Garden’ is set to boost Bengaluru Airport’s passenger capacity by an additional 25 million annually, which is only Phase I of the expansion project. An additional 20 million passengers per annum can travel when phase II is completed. T2 will have a total built-up area of 2.55 lakh sq metres. All arrivals have been planned on the ground floor while departures will happen on the first floor. A lagoon with a big outdoor garden around it, a multi-modal transport hub including Namma Metro, solar panels on the roof, artificial waterfalls, elevated walkways and green seating areas are among its special features.

Commenting on the launch, Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel said, “We have laid the finest network that will give customers an unmatched 5G experience. Passengers flying in and out of Bengaluru will not only witness the most modern and contemporary airport but will also get to experience the cutting edge Airtel 5G Plus service. While at the terminal, customers can now access superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”