Air quality improved in Bengaluru, Hyderabad but deteriorated in Chennai post lockdown

An analysis of the Average Air Quality Index (AQI) by a startup Ambee shows that in June, Mumbai recorded the lowest average AQI level of 40 among major cities.

An analysis of the Average Air Quality Index (AQI) in key cities across India shows that the air quality has improved in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai from May to June post the lockdown, while it has deteriorated in Chennai and Delhi during the same period. The survey was conducted by environment intelligence startup Ambee.

Average AQI in Bangalore in May was around 65 whereas in June (till 21st June) it came down to 50. Average AQI in Hyderabad in May was above 80 whereas in June (till 21st June), the Average AQI dropped below 60. Average AQI in Mumbai in May was around 60 whereas in June (till 21st June), the average AQI was around 45.

However, Average AQI in Chennai increased from around 40 in May to around 60 in June (till 21st June). Similarly, Average AQI in Delhi in May was above 80 whereas in June it was above 100.

In June, Bellandur, Yemlur, Marathahalli and Panathur were the least polluted areas with AQI just above 30. Madanayakahalli, Dasanapura, Bapagrama were among the most polluted with AQI ranging between 60 and 70.

In Hyderabad, five least polluted areas in June were Alwal, Begumpet police lines, Sardar Patel Road, MG Road and Kingsway. All these areas have Average AQI around 45. Five most polluted areas in June were Bachupally, Mallampet, Nizampet Area, Bowrampet and Mathrusri Nagar. All these areas have Average AQI around 70.

The five least polluted areas in Chennai in June were College of engineering Guindy area, Kasturibai Nagar, Kotturpuram Area, Raj bhavan and Adyar, where the Average AQI was below 50. The five most polluted areas in June were Tondiarpet Bazaar, Kodungalyur, Tondiarpet West area, RV Nagar, Tondiarpet where the Average AQI was at 80.

In Mumbai, the five least polluted areas were Worli, Worli police camp, Shivaji nagar Area, Worli Colony and Worli Sea face with Average AQI below 30. Andheri East, Sahargaon, Nagardas Road area, Marol Bazaar and Seepz were the five most polluted areas with Average AQI just below 100.

The least polluted areas in Delhi were NS Mandi, Rohini Sector 15, Model town III with average AQI around 35, while the most polluted areas were Surajmal Vihar, Anand Vihar, Quazipur and Patiala house recording an average AQI of above 140.

Commenting on the findings, Madhusudan Anand, Co-founder and CTO, Ambee said, “Over the last few months, there was a dramatic improvement in air quality level across India. As restrictions are gradually lifted, pollution levels are likely to rise. As per our analysis, among the five cities, Delhi had the highest average AQI levels of above 100 in the month of May and June. In June, Mumbai recorded the lowest average AQI levels of 40 whereas in May, Chennai recorded the lowest average AQI level under 40. To maintain this improved air quality, it’s important to identify the sources of pollution, bring about behavioural change in our activities and implement long term solutions to ensure healthy air quality.”

Ambee is a Bengaluru based environment intelligence startup that measures hyperlocal air quality data in real time. Founded in 2017 by Madhusudan Anand, Akshay Joshi and Jaideep Singh Bachher, Ambee was started with an aim to create an environmentally informed society by providing access to data and tools that enable a better living experience.