Air Force student dies by suicide in Bengaluru hostel, family alleges murder

Ankit has left behind a suicide note, allegedly mentioning the names of six suspects, who are air commodore, group captain, and wing commander level officials.

Ankit Kumar Jha, a 27-year-old student at the Air Force Technical College (AFTC) at Jalahalli in Bengaluru, took his own life on the college grounds on Wednesday, September 21. However, Ankitâ€™s family alleges that he was murdered and that it wasnâ€™t a suicide. The Gangammanagudi police in Yeshwanthapura of North Bengaluru have registered a case based on a complaint by the victimâ€™s brother Aman Jha.

Ankit allegedly left a death note that listed the names of six suspects. However, the family's police complaint named the same six people even before the death note was discovered. The six accused, who are air commodore, group captain, and wing commander level officials, have been charged with murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in response to the letter and complaint submitted by Ankit's family.

Police said that he explained in the seven-page note why he was taking such drastic measures, citing the college's disciplinary action against him. He said that he was coerced into signing certain documents. Ankit's cousin Richa Thakur told The New Indian Express that the suicide note describes the torture Ankit went through and how he was made to sign the documents. He was suffering from significant emotional stress after being released.

Richa also alleges that the family wasn't immediately informed about his death. College authorities also allegedly didn't wait for his brother's arrival in Bengaluru before shifting the body. College officials neither informed the family about the purported death note nor returned his phone, she added. "Although Ankit appears to have died by suicide, we have sent his body for an autopsy and are awaiting the report. Further investigation is underway to determine the truth, "Vinayak Patil, the deputy commissioner of police for Bengaluru North, stated.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.