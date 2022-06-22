Ahead of PM Modi's Bengaluru visit, BBMP spent Rs 23 crore to repair 14 km of road

The work began about 15 days ahead of the PMâ€™s visit to Bengaluru and was taken up on top priority, BBMP officials said.

news Civic issues

Even as residents of Bengaluru continue to complain about the condition of the cityâ€™s roads, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has revealed that ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modiâ€™s visit, Rs 23 crore was spent to redevelop and repair about 14 km of road. The PM visited Bengaluru on Monday, June 20, during which he inaugurated a slew of developmental as well as railway projects.

Addressing a press conference, PN Ravindra, Special Commissioner (Projects) of the BBMP said that the civic body began work on the roads that the Prime Minister would travel on about 15 days before his visit. The work was taken up on top priority and took place day and night, he said. The roads that were developed include Ballari Road, Tumakuru Road, Mysuru Road, Bengaluru University road, Komaghatta road and others, through which the PM travelled. Ravindra said that apart from asphalting the roads, other works such as redoing service roads, fixing street lights, painting curbstones etc. were also taken up.

Funds from the BBMP Chief Commissionerâ€™s discretionary fund were utilised for the redevelopment of these roads. Apart from the BBMP, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) also took up redevelopment work of 5.5 km of road near Komaghatta. When questioned why other roads were not being repaired in the city, Ravindra claimed that only 1,600 potholes were left in the city.

During his visit, PM Modi directed the BJP-led state government to take up key infrastructure projects to decongest Bengaluruâ€™s traffic within 40 days, the Times of India reported. On Monday, the PM laid foundation stones and inaugurated various development projects, including the Bengaluru suburban rail project and the new Sir M Visvesvaraya railway terminal. He also accused the Congress government of ignoring the development of Bengaluru for the 40 years that it was in power, and said that the cityâ€™s infrastructure would be stronger if such development projects were taken up 40 years ago.

