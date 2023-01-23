Ahead of Assembly polls, AAP announces new office-bearers in Karnataka

Party state in charge Dilip Pandey said that the first list of office-bearers to all districts has been released, while more are expected in the coming days.

After dissolving its Karnataka unit, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Monday, January 23, has announced its new organisational structure in the poll-bound state with fresh office bearers. Party state in-charge Dilip Pandey said that the first list of office-bearers to all districts has been released, while more are expected in the coming days.

Prithvi Reddy has been retained in his post as party state President. IPS officer-turned- politician Bhaskar Rao has been made Chairman of the Manifesto Committee. Senior leader Brijesh Kalappa has been given the post of In-Charge of Communications. Dr Satish Mohan, has been chosen as the President of Bengaluru Urban district and Jagadish Chandra as the Secretary. Three vice presidents and three joint secretaries have also been chosen as office-bearers.

Addressing the press, the party's state in-charge Dilip Pandey said, "As of last week, the AAP had dissolved all the state and district level structures in Karnataka. As part of the rural outreach programme, 'Grama Samparaka Abhiyana (GSA)', AAP has garnered support from Kannadigas which include thousands of volunteers, well-wishers, supporters and political activists across the state. As a result, we have grown bigger and stronger in Karnataka's all assemblies and districts. These are the set of people who have been cheated and fooled by all the three traditional political parties, and are fed up with the 40 per cent commission government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," Dr Mohan said.

As part of the GSA, people from different political parties; BJP, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) have joined hands with AAP. These are good people who want change in Karnataka for the better. This shows that Karnataka trusts AAP and with their support, AAP will march to victory, he added.

"We have received multiple aspirants in all the 224 constituencies across the state of Karnataka who are in regular contact with the public. As soon as the structure is in place, we will start the candidate selection process from the first week of February. By mid-February, we will announce the organisational structure at district and circle level. By this time, the AAP will be reaching out to all the 58,000 booths of Karnataka," he said.

"We call upon all the good people of the state who are there in different political organisations who have been betrayed by them to join hands with us so as to bring that much-awaited change in the state," he added.