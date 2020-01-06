After ‘Pogaru’, Dhruva Sarja to team up with Nanda Kishore again

Sandalwood

Dhruva Sarja’s upcoming film Pogaru has been in the making for a long time now making fans wonder when it would be out in theatres.

It is worth mentioning here that the first schedule of the movie was successfully completed in 2018 after which the team went on a long break. While rumours did the rounds that the producers were not happy with the script and it needed some fine-tuning, it was clarified later that the delay in the commencement of the second schedule was due to the fact that Dhruva had to gain weight. He had shed close of 30 kg to play a schoolboy in the first schedule and needed time to regain the lost weight.

The shooting has been wrapped up except for the songs and the film has reached the post-production mode, we hear. The first copy of the film, originally scheduled to be completed by December, has February as the new date. Plans are on to release Pogaru in Kannada and Telugu, and its release date is expected to be announced soon.

Directed by Nanda Kishore, Pogaru features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Dhananjay has been roped in to play the baddie in this flick. Raghavendra Rajkumar and Mayuri are playing pivotal roles as well. The technical crew of this film includes V Hari Krishna for music and Vijay Milton for cinematography. Pogaru is bankrolled by BK Gangadhar under his banner.

With Pogaru wrapped up, Dhruva Sarja and Nanda Kishore are getting ready to work together in another project. Reports say the director pitched the story to Dhruva during the making of Pogaru and the actor was so impressed that he agreed to hop on board.

Reports suggest that the prep work for the new film has already begun with the shooting due to begin after Pogaru hits the marquee. Uday Mehta will be bankrolling this venture under his banner.

