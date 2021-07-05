After ‘Drishyam’, Mohanlal to team up with Jeethu Joseph for ‘12th Man’

Actor Mohanlal took to social media to announce his next movie and release its poster.

Flix Mollywood

The Drishyam team is joining hands for another movie. On July 5, actor Mohanlal took to social media to announce his next movie, 12th Man, with Jeethu Joseph and Antony Perumbavoor. Releasing the first-look poster of the film, Mohanlal wrote, “Happy to announce my upcoming movie '12th MAN' with Jeethu Joseph, produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.” The same team made the blockbuster thrillers Drishyam and Drishyam 2.

Going by the poster, 12th Man looks like a thriller as well. The tagline of the film reads, ‘unveiling the shadows.’ A man, seemingly Mohanlal, is seen walking towards a house in a misty, hilly station area. The movie will be edited by VS Vinayak, while the background score is by Anil Johnson. More details on the movie are awaited.

12th Man will be Mohanlal’s third movie with Jeethu Joseph. The actor is currently shooting for Jeethu Joseph’s next movie, Ram. Trisha, Adil Hussain and Indrajith play crucial roles in the film. In earlier interviews, Jeethu Joseph had said that the movie will be an action-thriller. The shooting, which began in early 2020, was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie is reportedly set to release this year.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal has signed on a project with actor Prithiviraj Sukumaran for the latter’s second directorial movie, BroDaddy. The movie, which is touted to be a family drama, will also have Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena and Soubin in important roles. The movie will be produced under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. “My second directorial. #BRODADDY will once again be headlined by The Lalettan @Mohanlal, with an ensemble cast including yours truly. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor (#AashirvadCinemas), a fun family drama that makes you smile, laugh and want to revisit. Rolling soon. Very soon,” Prithviraj had tweeted on June 18.