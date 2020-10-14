After 8 killings in Thrissur district, police conducts a wide search at hideouts of gangsters

As per reports, police have listed 532 places to raid and 40 people were added to the police goonda list.

news Police

After a series of clashes between gangs leading to eight deaths, police have been conducting raids and search operations in Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts since Wednesday early morning on a lookout for local gangsters. Several of them are already in police custody and many weapons were also seized from them.

A police team headed by Thrissur Range Deputy Inspector General of Police S Surendran, have been conducting the raids. As per the reports police have listed 532 places to conduct raids. 40 people were added to the goonda list of the police.

The mission was named Operation Ranger by police. "Accused in many cases are hiding in some places. We collected information about these hide outs and are conducting raids. We have seized many weapons and some drugs from these places. We have also arrested three persons who were absconding. We will also make a new goonda list," DIG S Surendran told the media.

Police took this immediate action after 8 people were killed in Thrissur in the last two weeks. Most of the murders were due to gang rivalries according to the police.

On October 1, a person named Shameer was attacked while he was in remand custody in jail. He was reportedly attacked by some jail inmates. On October 4, Dr Sona, a dentist, died while on treatment after she was stabbed by her friend in the last week of September. On the same day a Communist Party of India leader Sanoo was also hacked to death. The party had alleged that it was a political murder.

On October 6 a person named Rajesh who was living in a rented house was found dead. His friend Arun was arrested two days later. Next day a POCSO case accused Thirumani Satheesh who was out on bail was killed. Accused was arrested later. Police claim that some personal vengeance caused the murder. On October 9 another person who went for a morning walk in Ollur Sasi was killed after some dispute.

On October 10, Nidhin, an accused in a murder case, was hacked to death in Anthikad of Thrissur. Two days later another person Rafeeque and his friend Faisal were attacked at a rented house. Rafeeque died and Faisal is currently undergoing treatment. Police suspect that a connection with drug peddlers resulted in the murder.