Aero India to stay in Bengaluru in 2021

The decision ends speculation that the airshow would be shifted out of Bengaluru to Lucknow.

Aero India, the biennial air show and aviation exhibition will be held in Bengaluru in 2021 from February 3 to 7 at the Yelahanka Airforce Station in the city.

This was confirmed on the official Aero India website by the Defence Exhibition Organisation (DEO) which is attached to the Ministry of Defence.

The decision ends speculation that the airshow would be shifted out of Bengaluru to Lucknow. However, the proposal to hold the event in Lucknow was shelved due to the lack of infrastructure to host an event of this size and scale. Instead, Lucknow was picked as the venue for DefExpo held earlier this year.

Bengaluru has hosted the Defence Ministry's biennial Aero India event since its debut in 1996. The event in 2021 will be the thirteenth edition of India's flagship aviation event.

The Ministry of Defence and the air show organisers are yet to reveal more details about the event in 2021.

In March, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa wrote to the Centre asking for the event to be held in Bengaluru next year. The Chief Minister handed over a letter to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

The last edition of Aero India in 2019 had witnessed tragedy. Two Hawk jets of the IAF aerobatics team crashed into each other resulting in the death of a pilot and injuries to two more in 2019. In addition, a major fire gutted hundreds of cars in the parking lot of the event.

The event is a showcase of the Indian Air Force's latest jets and fighter planes. It is also an opportunity for the international aviation industry to display their innovations and models to the Indian government.

Preparations for the grand event typically begin a year in advance. However, when the event was held in 2019, it was confirmed only in September 2018, around five months before the event was held in February 2019.