Aero India e-tickets sale now live, COVID-19 protocols strictly in place

Visitors can stay at the exhibition venue only for limited hours and anyone found overstaying their visit will be fined.

The sale of e-tickets for the 13th edition of Aero India is now live. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers have decided to allow the sale of tickets for a limited period on a first come first serve basis. The tickets will be issued in two categories â€” business and air display viewing area (ADVA). The event held at Yelahanka Air Force Station will commence on February 3, 2021.

Standard Operating Procedures to ensure safety while hosting the exhibition were chalked out. Apart from prerequisite COVID-19 protocols, visitors will also have to produce an RT-PCR negative report, taken 72 hours prior to their entry. The tickets are being sold for two sessions, one full day session or a half-day session. The morning session will take place between 9 am and 1.30 pm followed by the afternoon session between 1.30 pm and 6 pm. While the tickets for a full-day session for business visitors are priced at Rs 5,000 for Indian nationals and $150 for foreign nationals, the tickets for the half-day session are priced at Rs 2,500 for Indian nationals and $75 for foreign nationals.

Under the additional category, ADVA, one can buy tickets to enter the exhibition area. The tickets are priced at Rs 1,000 for Indians and $40 for foreign nationals. Tickets for Rs 500 and $20 for Indians and foreign nationals respectively are also available for the half-day session.

The visitors can stay at the exhibition venue only for limited hours owing to COVID-19 protocols. Any visitor found to be on the premises beyond the pass validity will be fined Rs 5000 (Indian) and $150 (Foreign nationals) apart from the ticket price.

Aero India is a periodical air show and exhibition hosted by the Ministry of Defenceâ€™s Defence Exhibition Organisation. During this show, manufacturers and service providers from the Indian aerospace and aviation industry meet potential buyers of their products. The 12th edition was hosted between February 20-24, 2020 and was inaugurated by then Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.