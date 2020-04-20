Adivi Sesh using lockdown to work on script of ‘Goodachari 2’

The actor is currently awaiting the release of his film ‘Major’ based on the life of martyred soldier Sundeep Unnikrishnan.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood actor Adivi Sesh is using the lockdown time beneficially by engaging himself actively in the post-production of his upcoming film Major. Nearly half of the film has been shot and Adivi Sesh is busy editing what had been shot already. He is also writing the script for the sequel of his recent blockbuster hit Goodachari and is in constant touch with his team through video calls. He was quoted by Deccan Chronicle saying,“I am writing the script for Goodachari 2 and editing my other film Major. “Just before the lockdown, we had completed a big part of Major at the border. This is the coolest and toughest shoot in my career and it’s an incredible experience,” he said.

In Major, Adivi Sesh will be seen playing the martyred soldier, Sundeep Unnikrishnan, who laid down his life in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks. Mahesh Babu is making his debut as a producer with this project and is bankrolling it under his banner Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu Entertainment (GMB) in association with Sony Pictures Productions. Sashi Kiran Tikka has been roped in as the director. Sobhita Dhulipala has been roped in to play an important role in this flick. The shooting of this Telugu - Hindi bilingual is progressing with the filmmakers aiming for its release later this year.

Besides the editing work, Adivi Sesh is busy penning the script for Goodachari 2. Rahul Pakala, who was associated with Adivi Sesh’s Goodachari and Kshanam as a writer, will be wielding the megaphone for the sequel. The film is expected to go on to the floors later this year and is scheduled to hit the marquee next year.

It may be noted here that the prequel Goodachari was directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and bankrolled by Abhishek Picture, People Media Factory and Vista Dream Merchants. Adivi Sesh had penned the story of Goodachari, and the film was written by Abburi Ravi. Prakash Raj, Vennela Kishore, Madhu Shalini, Ravi Prakash, Supriya Yarlagadda, Rakesh Varre and Anish Kuruvilla forms the star cast in supporting roles. Sricharan Pakala had composed music for this flick with Shaneil Deo wielding the camera and Garry B editing it. The film hit the silver screens a few years back and was met with immense success.